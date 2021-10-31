KDC doctors end protest

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) ::Doctors of Kohat Dental College (KDC) Sunday ended their protest after surety given by Member Provincial Assembly Ziaullah Bangash.

Ziaullah Bangash visited KDC and assured the protester doctors to discuss their issues with Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University.

Zaiallah Bangash said that peaceful protest is the right of everyone, adding that he would try his best to resolve their problems on priority basis.

On the occasion, Ziaullah Bangash contacted VC KMU Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq through cell phone and informed him regarding their genuine problems.

The VC assured to resolve their problems on priority basis.