KDCA, UAF to enhance cooperation for prevention of dengue, malaria

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) will strengthen their ties in order to cope with the outbreak of dengue, malaria and other diseases caused by mosquitoes and learn from each others experiences.

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Dr Hee Il Lee along with KDCA Staff consultant Dr Sun Ran Cho called on UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and later addressed the seminar in which Entomology Department faculty and a large number of students participated. Chairman Entomology Prof Dr Sohail Ahmad, Prof Dr Waseem Akram, Dr. Muhammad Tayyab also spoke.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said the country was facing difficult situation due to flood catastrophe that had affected 35 million people. Due to water stagnation, the different diseases including dengue, malaria, water borne diseases etc were breaking out and making the lives of the affected people more terrible.

He said that the University had set up Pak Korea Nutrition Center in collaboration with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) meant to address the issue of malnutrition with a special focus on mothers and children.

Dr Hee Il Lee said that KDCA was making its efforts to protect the health of people and keep them safe through scientific, evidence-based policies on disease prevention and control and healthcare research.He said that they were using the physical and biological techniques to control the vector and vector borne diseases.He said that the KDCA stood at the forefront to reduce disease burden by expanding investment in R&D to fight diseases and strengthen prevention and control of chronic and rare diseases.

Prof Dr Sohail Ahmad said that the Department of Entomology UAF was taking all possible steps for controlling different diseases. He said that the KSDA team visit would help learn from each other experiences to overcome the different diseases.

Dr Wasim Akram said that this year, the dengue outbreak hit the people due to massive floods. He said that the UAF in the last massive dengue outbreak also took the lead in the research and development work. "We are also making all possible efforts to fight the challenges this year", he added.