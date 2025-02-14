KDDP Director Presides Over Meeting Regarding Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 11:40 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Kohat Division Development Program (KDDP), Director, Hashmat Ali on Friday chaired an important meeting and discussed in detail the ongoing and future development projects under the program.
The Members Provincial Assembly and ministers from different Constituencies of Kohat, Hangu and Karak attended the meeting.
The meeting was briefed on the suggestions and public views regarding the development projects from the public representatives.
The Kohat Division Development Program is a broad-based and comprehensive initiative, which aims to ensure sustainable development of the area.
Under this project, various projects are being launched in the fields of basic infrastructure improvement, communication system development, irrigation, education, public health and public health engineering in the three districts of the division.
The meeting took a detailed review of the ongoing development activities under the project and considered the future course of action.
On this occasion, the public representatives highlighted the problems and needs faced by them regarding public welfare in their respective constituencies.
The project team ensured that the development projects were made more effective by taking into account the opinions and suggestions of the public representatives so that these projects could be aligned with the real needs and priorities of the people.
APP/azq/378
