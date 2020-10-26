UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KDDP Project To Start New Era Of Development In Kohat Division: Bangash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 11:00 PM

KDDP project to start new era of development in Kohat division: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaullah Bangash thanked the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for giving approval to Rs15 billion Kohat Division Development Project (KDDP).

He said that implementation of this project would have a far-reaching effect on socio-economic lives of people.

He said Chief Minister directed the relevant officials to finalise all the necessary arrangements so that the project could be launched formally by next week.

KDDP is a milestone for sustainable development of Kohat.

KDDP to be completed in 5 years, with an estimated cost of Rs15 Billion. Various development schemes would be initiated in all three districts of Kohat division, i.e. Kohat, Karak and Hangu districts.

The developmental schemes will be launched in departments of agriculture, public health engineering, roads infrastructure, health, education and irrigation sectors etc.

This project would usher a new era of development and prosperity in the region, he said.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Agriculture Hangu Kohat Karak All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

51 minutes ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

2 hours ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports Sudan with US$ ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution prohibits endangering mental, p ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s 20by2020 Initiative brings life-changing w ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.