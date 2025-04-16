KE consumers likely to get Rs 6.62 per unit relief in power tariff for Feb

National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded its hearing into K-Electric’s petition of provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for February 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded its hearing into K-Electric’s petition of provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for February 2025.

The hearing was presided over Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar. In the petition, the KE sought Rs 6.

62 per unit decrease in the tariff for the said period under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

Following the public hearing, the regulator will issue a decision after examining all statistics.

As per the Regulatory Authority’s decision, the negative FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charges Stations (EVCS) and prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for prepaid tariff.