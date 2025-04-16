Open Menu

KE Consumers Likely To Get Rs 6.62 Per Unit Relief In Power Tariff For Feb

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2025 | 09:12 PM

KE consumers likely to get Rs 6.62 per unit relief in power tariff for Feb

National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded its hearing into K-Electric’s petition of provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for February 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday concluded its hearing into K-Electric’s petition of provisional monthly fuel charge adjustments (FCA) for February 2025.

The hearing was presided over Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar. In the petition, the KE sought Rs 6.

62 per unit decrease in the tariff for the said period under monthly fuel adjustment mechanism.

Following the public hearing, the regulator will issue a decision after examining all statistics.

As per the Regulatory Authority’s decision, the negative FCA shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, domestic protected consumers, Electric Vehicle Charges Stations (EVCS) and prepaid electricity consumers of all categories who opted for prepaid tariff.

Recent Stories

MoHESR brings academic pathways, education service ..

MoHESR brings academic pathways, education services into sharp focus at ‘Educa ..

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition ..

Dubai Marathon opens registration for 25th edition, celebrating silver jubilee i ..

13 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed opens Art Dubai 2025, highlig ..

Latifa bint Mohammed opens Art Dubai 2025, highlights vital role of cultural col ..

28 minutes ago
 Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in ..

Four main roads being completed with Rs 15.28b in Faisalabad division

25 minutes ago
 Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to Ch ..

Stocks retreat as US hits Nvidia chip export to China

25 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create A ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed honours winners of ‘Create Apps Championship’

43 minutes ago
FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committe ..

FNC Speaker, Chair of European Parliament Committee on Foreign Affairs discuss e ..

43 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution conducts field v ..

National Human Rights Institution conducts field visit to labour accommodation f ..

43 minutes ago
 Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes

Lahore Digital Arts Festival concludes

29 minutes ago
 CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut b ..

CM Bugti welcomes decision to use fuel price cut benefits for development

29 minutes ago
 Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eig ..

Iranian FM calls DPM; condoles tragic death of eight Pakistanis

29 minutes ago
 KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bil ..

KATI President, UAE CG discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan