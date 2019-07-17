UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KE Dismantles About 10,000 Illegal Connections

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 01:26 AM

KE dismantles about 10,000 illegal connections

K-Electric's (KE) crackdown against power theft continues in different parts of the city with the help of Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), and KE teams in its latest drive dismantled more than 10,000 electricity connections used for illegal abstraction of electricity in Ittehad Town, Sajjan Goth and Yousuf Goth in Baldia

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 16th July, 2019) K-Electric's (KE) crackdown against power theft continues in different parts of the city with the help of Law-Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), and KE teams in its latest drive dismantled more than 10,000 electricity connections used for illegal abstraction of electricity in Ittehad Town, Sajjan Goth and Yousuf Goth in Baldia.Over the past 12 months, K-Electric has removed over 32,000 kunda connections from Baldia, while also installing 11,000 low-cost meters for consumers residing in the area.

At the same time, KE is also continuing its investments in electricity infrastructure to improve the reliability of power supply in the area of Baldia. In addition, efforts are already underway to install additional 10,000 low-cost meters in Baldia in continuation of efforts to combat power theft and regularise illegal connections.

According to Spokesperson K-Electric, "In line with the power utility's commitment to combat the menace of electricity-theft, we have converted over 500 PMTs in the Baldia area to Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC) in an effort to protect power distribution network from illegal connections (kundas).

Our kunda removal drives are also continuing in parallel and recently, our teams removed 110 kilograms of hook connections from Sector 9E and Sector 12C/2. Cables used for illegal connections weighing over 850 kilograms in Ibrahim Hyderi and 800 Kilograms in Muslimabad, Landhi were also removed during an operation against the power-theft mafia.

Related Topics

Electricity Same Baldia Landhi From KE

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Turkish Consul Gener ..

16 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UN Special Representat ..

31 minutes ago

UAE participates in meetings of Executive Office o ..

2 hours ago

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, University of B ..

40 seconds ago

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

3 hours ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.