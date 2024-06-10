KE introduces live App for providing easy access to income tax certificates

As the fiscal year closes and citizens prepare to file their taxes, K-Electric has introduced a quick and new service for customers to download their tax certificates through the KE Live App in just four simple clicks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) As the fiscal year closes and citizens prepare to file their taxes, K-Electric has introduced a quick and new service for customers to download their tax certificates through the KE Live App in just four simple clicks.

These include sales tax for our industrial or commercial customers, advance income tax for residential accounts, and withholding tax certificate for net metering customers, said a press release issued on Monday.

The initiative is an extension of KE’s efforts to digitize its services to bring in more efficiency and customer-centricity in its processes and leverages technology and innovation to bridge the gap between the customer and the company.

Sharing his comment on the features, spokesperson KE stated “We’re pleased to expand the portfolio of services on the KE Live App, which reduces the need for customers to physically visit our centers by offering them a digital solution at their fingertips. Customers can also apply for new connections, change of name requests, and get real-time updates on their power supply from any location.”

Currently, residential customers who are non-filers are being charged 7.

5% taxes on their electricity consumption if the amount equals or exceeds PKR 25,000 in any month. Similarly, industrial, and commercial customers are also charged tax as a percentage of their electricity consumption.

All taxes levied on customer bills are in accordance with the Income Tax Ordinance and prevailing laws of the Government of Pakistan, and distribution companies are only responsible for collecting and depositing them with the Government.

Customers who are active taxpayers and whose KE account name and address match the details on their CNIC can apply for exemption from the Advance Income Tax through a simple process on the KE website.

This option is also available for those customers living in rented premises, provided their current or permanent residential address on the CNIC matches the details on the KE Bill. Spokesperson KE encouraged customers to reach out to the company’s website and social media channels available 24/7 for further guidance to specific queries. By prioritizing digital solutions, K-Electric is creating a more convenient and hassle-free experience for its customers.