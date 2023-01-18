KE seeks Rs 10.26 per unit reduction in power tariff for December

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2023 | 08:10 PM

K-Electric has sought Rs 10.26 per unit reduction in power tariff for the month of December under Fuel Cost Charges Adjustment mechanism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ):K-Electric has sought Rs 10.26 per unit reduction in power tariff for the month of December under Fuel Cost Charges Adjustment mechanism.

This request has been made to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) under the FCA mechanism governed by NEPRA.

The FCA is reviewed every month as per the tariff regime applicable across the country and is applicable to the consumer's bills for one month only.

For the past consecutive months, fuels such as RLNG and furnace oil have seen a consistent decrease in the global market which is enabling KE to benefit its customer base.

This is also possible due to the efficient and effective utilization of KE's generation fleet to supply energy to Karachi.

The benefit of this reduction is likely to be passed on to customers in February 2023 bills. December's FCA was lower primarily due to a reduction in prices of RLNG, furnace oil, and power purchased from CPPA-G by 17%, 15%, and 29% respectively as compared to September 2022.

