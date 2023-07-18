Open Menu

KE Seeks Rs 2.336 Per Unit Hike In Power Tariff For June

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 11:19 PM

KE seeks Rs 2.336 per unit hike in power tariff for June

K-Electric (KE) has filed a petition on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment for June 2023, seeking Rs 2.336 per unit increase in power tariff

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ):K-Electric (KE) has filed a petition on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment for June 2023, seeking Rs 2.336 per unit increase in power tariff.

Positive FCA for June 2023 is due to utilization of fuel sources based on economic merit order and an increase in the fuel price of Furnace Oil, partially offset by a decrease in the price of RLNG.

In the petition to the power regulator, the KE maintained that the price of furnace oil increased by 6% compared to the reference month of March. Likewise, the price of RLNG purchased from PLL decreased by 6%, the price of RLNG from SSGC decreased by 2%, while the price of power purchased from CPPA-G decreased by 1% and is subject to NEPRA's final decision.

The regulator will hold a public hearing on July 26.

Related Topics

Hearing Nepra Oil Price March June July From Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Merit Packaging Limited KE

Recent Stories

Rome Logs Hottest Day on Record With Temperature A ..

Rome Logs Hottest Day on Record With Temperature Above 107 Degrees Fahrenheit

2 minutes ago
 European Parliament Urges ICC to Issue Arrest Warr ..

European Parliament Urges ICC to Issue Arrest Warrant for Belarusian President

2 minutes ago
 SCCI, Costa Rica discuss ways to expand cooperatio ..

SCCI, Costa Rica discuss ways to expand cooperation

22 minutes ago
 Discover Dubai&#039;s unforgettable summer adventu ..

Discover Dubai&#039;s unforgettable summer adventures with new #DubaiDestination ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE President receives phone call from PM of Pakis ..

UAE President receives phone call from PM of Pakistan

38 minutes ago
 DC directs for carrying out IRS to eliminate dengu ..

DC directs for carrying out IRS to eliminate dengue

39 minutes ago
Joint Protocol signed to connect Pak, Uzbek via af ..

Joint Protocol signed to connect Pak, Uzbek via afghan-trans railway

39 minutes ago
 Lockheed CEO Says 'Not Convinced' Duration of Ukra ..

Lockheed CEO Says 'Not Convinced' Duration of Ukraine Conflict Will Affect Compa ..

39 minutes ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

39 minutes ago
 Spanish Company Spied for CIA During Ex-Ecuadorian ..

Spanish Company Spied for CIA During Ex-Ecuadorian Leader's Meetings - Reports

41 minutes ago
 ADC directs to take action against those involved ..

ADC directs to take action against those involved in stealing water from Pat-Fee ..

43 minutes ago
 Canada's Minister of Finance Says 'Russia Has No P ..

Canada's Minister of Finance Says 'Russia Has No Place at G20 Table'

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan