KE Seeks Rs 7.366 Per Unit Reduction In Power Tariff Under Quarterly Adjustment

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

KE seeks Rs 7.366 per unit reduction in power tariff under quarterly adjustment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :K-Electric has sought Rs 7.366 per unit reduction in power tariff on account of quarterly adjustment for the period of October to December 2022 while Rs 2.69 per unit hike under fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for January 2023.

In separate petitions to National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), K-Electric requested the positive FCA for January 2023 primarily due to an increase in the price of power purchased from the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G). The price of power purchased from CPPA-G witnessed a 67 percent increase for the said period, it further said.

Similarly, a reduction of Rs 7.

366 per unit was sought for the second quarter of the current fiscal year 2022-23 under the Quarterly Adjustments mechanism.

Usually, the impact of quarterly adjustments is usually not passed to consumers under the uniform tariff policy applicable across the country. However, the final decision rests with the Ministry of Energy, the Federal government, and the NEPRA.

The power regulatory would conduct public hearings into the petitions on February 28.

FCA is incurred by utilities due to global variations in fuel prices utilized for generating electricity and change in the generation mix.

