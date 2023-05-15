KE urged for uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh Monday urged K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations of water supply and drainage systems

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh Monday urged K-Electric to ensure uninterrupted power supply to pumping stations of water supply and drainage systems.

The minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting held here to review the overall situation of power supply to pumping stations.

According to a statement issued here, Provincial Secretary Energy Department, Chairman K Electric Mark G.Skelton, CEO Syed Moonis Abdullah Alvi, Farha Naz and Nicholas Schwerzmiller attended the meeting.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that power load shedding was affecting day to day operation of the water supply and drainage system in the city and creating hindrances in the timely supply of water to the people during the hot summer season.

Besides, disruption in drainage of sewerage might pose a risk of spreading diseases, he added.

The KE management on the occasion assured that immediate measures would be taken to resolve the issue.

The minister directed to submit a detailed report regarding the provision of electricity to the pumping stations within a week.