Keamari police arrest two after encounter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Keamari police on Tuesday arrested two accused in injured condition after an encounter within the limits of SITE-A police station and recovered a pistol from their possession.

According to an official, a team of SITE-A police station intercepted two suspicious motorcyclists who suddenly opened firing at the police party.

As a result of exchange of firing, two accused identified as Hammad and Abdul Rehman injured and were arrested by the police. An illegal pistol and a motorcycle from their possession was also recovered.

Both the injured were shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Accused Abdul Rehman was a habitual criminal who had been sent behind bars in different cases previously.