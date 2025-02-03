Keamari police arrests 11 including notorious drug peddler

SSP Keamari Captain (Rtd) Faizan Ali on Monday announced that the anti-street crime cell of district Keamari arrested a notorious drug peddler, Lyari gang commander including 10 others in a raid and recovered arms, drugs and mobile phones from their possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) SSP Keamari Captain (Rtd) Faizan Ali on Monday announced that the anti-street crime cell of district Keamari arrested a notorious drug peddler, Lyari gang commander including 10 others in a raid and recovered arms, drugs and mobile phones from their possession.

Addressing a news conference at his office, he said the raid was conducted in Old Golimar area during which accused named Muzammil alias gotta, Pervez, Rehmatullah, Amir, Izzat Muhammad, Sher Ali, Usama, Muhammad Salman, Shoaib, Shoukat and Junaid were arrested.

The police recovered 6 illegal pistols, a rifle, 7kg hashish, 3kg ice methamphetamine, four motorcycles and 10 mobile phones. The main accused Muzammil alias Gotta used to supply drugs in posh localities of the city and used to get Rs. 50,000/- cash per delivery. Cases against arrested have been registered at the Pak Colony police station and further investigations are underway.