Open Menu

Keamari Police Arrests Women Drug Traffickers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Keamari Police arrests women drug traffickers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The district Keamari Police on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid of drugs from Balochistan to Karachi through women and children.

According to SSP Keamari Fida Hussain, the Mochko police station of district Keamari, on a tip off arrested two women who were smuggling drugs from Hub Chowki to Karachi.

The police recovered 9.700 kg drugs from the bags of the arrested women. The arrested were traveling with their children.

The accused were arrested from Hub River Road. They were identified as Zubaidah and Nazira.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Police Police Station Drugs Road Hub Women From

Recent Stories

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond me ..

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond means case

6 minutes ago
 PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their s ..

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their sacrifices

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition fi ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition firms to ensure secure work envi ..

18 minutes ago
 Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win ..

Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

24 minutes ago
 PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

28 minutes ago
 PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

56 minutes ago
SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

1 hour ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

2 hours ago
 CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

3 hours ago
 Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan