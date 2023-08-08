Keamari Police arrests women drug traffickers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The district Keamari Police on Tuesday foiled a smuggling bid of drugs from Balochistan to Karachi through women and children.

According to SSP Keamari Fida Hussain, the Mochko police station of district Keamari, on a tip off arrested two women who were smuggling drugs from Hub Chowki to Karachi.

The police recovered 9.700 kg drugs from the bags of the arrested women. The arrested were traveling with their children.

The accused were arrested from Hub River Road. They were identified as Zubaidah and Nazira.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.