Keamari Police Bust Major Drug Ring In Old Golimar, Seize Narcotics And Weapons
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 09:09 PM
In a significant crackdown, Keamari Police arrested an organized drug trafficking gang during a targeted operation in Old Golimar, seizing a large quantity of narcotics and illegal weapons
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) In a significant crackdown, Keamari Police arrested an organized drug trafficking gang during a targeted operation in Old Golimar, seizing a large quantity of narcotics and illegal weapons.
During a press conference on Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, Captain (Rtd.) Faizan Ali, revealed that the operation was launched based on intelligence reports about the gang’s drug dealings. The suspects resisted the raid, resulting in injuries to four individuals. However, the police managed to arrest 13 suspects, including one woman.
From the suspects’ possession, police recovered 45 kg of hashish, 2 kg of crystal meth, 4 kg of crystal chemical, 1 kg of heroin, cocaine capsules, 13 pistols, and a chemical mixing machine used for drug production.
According to SSP Faizan Ali, the arrested individuals are affiliated with the notorious Lyari gang war groups — Riyasat Jadgal and Naeem Dada, known for supplying drugs and smuggling weapons across various parts of Karachi.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested suspects, and the investigation has been expanded to track down their remaining accomplices and the wider network.
SSP Faizan Ali affirmed that operations against the scourge of narcotics will continue with full force and that those involved will be dealt strictly.
Recent Stories
Colombian Influencer María José Estupiñán shot dead outside her home
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prioritizes collective development ..
KU awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines
Approval for establishment of largest climate observatory in Punjab
Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army
50 points for sacrificial skin collection on Eid-ul-Adha in Shorkot
Ben Stokes dismisses criticism over England team’s golf habits
Asif Raza Mir opens up about professional relations with his former daughter-i ..
Punjab govt transfers 11 officers
Mir Kabir congratulates NP's newly elected body of district Kalat
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb lists impac ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi vows reforms in education sector5 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti prioritizes collective development projects in Federal ..5 minutes ago
-
Approval for establishment of largest climate observatory in Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Big Wah Cantt rally expresses solidarity with Pak Army5 minutes ago
-
50 points for sacrificial skin collection on Eid-ul-Adha in Shorkot43 seconds ago
-
Punjab govt transfers 11 officers45 seconds ago
-
Mir Kabir congratulates NP's newly elected body of district Kalat46 seconds ago
-
CM pays tribute to Rescue 1122 District Officer martyred on duty48 seconds ago
-
Keamari police bust major drug ring in Old Golimar, seize narcotics and weapons50 seconds ago
-
Senate body on Housing & Works to hold meeting on Tuesday9 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns PTI protest cases, orders witnesses in I-9 case9 minutes ago
-
PM's decision to entrust leadership of diplomatic delegation to Bilawal is historic: Hayat Khan9 minutes ago