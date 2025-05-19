Keamari police bust major drug ring in Old Golimar, seize narcotics and weapons

In a significant crackdown, Keamari Police arrested an organized drug trafficking gang during a targeted operation in Old Golimar, seizing a large quantity of narcotics and illegal weapons

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) In a significant crackdown, Keamari Police arrested an organized drug trafficking gang during a targeted operation in Old Golimar, seizing a large quantity of narcotics and illegal weapons.

During a press conference on Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, Captain (Rtd.) Faizan Ali, revealed that the operation was launched based on intelligence reports about the gang’s drug dealings. The suspects resisted the raid, resulting in injuries to four individuals. However, the police managed to arrest 13 suspects, including one woman.

From the suspects’ possession, police recovered 45 kg of hashish, 2 kg of crystal meth, 4 kg of crystal chemical, 1 kg of heroin, cocaine capsules, 13 pistols, and a chemical mixing machine used for drug production.

According to SSP Faizan Ali, the arrested individuals are affiliated with the notorious Lyari gang war groups — Riyasat Jadgal and Naeem Dada, known for supplying drugs and smuggling weapons across various parts of Karachi.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested suspects, and the investigation has been expanded to track down their remaining accomplices and the wider network.

SSP Faizan Ali affirmed that operations against the scourge of narcotics will continue with full force and that those involved will be dealt strictly.