Open Menu

Keamari Police Bust Major Gutka Smuggling Attempt

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Keamari police bust major gutka smuggling attempt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The District Keamari Police on Friday successfully thwarted a nefarious attempt to smuggle over 18 mounds of hazardous Gutka/Mawa and betel nuts in the Mochko area.

According to SSP Keamari, the police operation unfolded, culminating in the seizure of a vehicle laden with contraband, while the perpetrators managed to evade arrest.

In a swift and decisive action, police officials confiscated the vehicle and its illicit cargo, which included 60 sacks of betel nuts, totaling a staggering 720 kilograms, along with 10 bags containing 200 packets of gutka/mawa.

A case has been promptly registered, signaling the commencement of further investigations into this illicit activity.

Related Topics

Police Osama Bin Laden Vehicle

Recent Stories

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged e ..

PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds

4 hours ago
 Senate continues discussion on Presidential addres ..

Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..

5 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regio ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for ..

Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

8 hours ago
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

12 hours ago
 Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

17 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

18 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

18 hours ago
 Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

18 hours ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan