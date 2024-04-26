Keamari Police Bust Major Gutka Smuggling Attempt
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The District Keamari Police on Friday successfully thwarted a nefarious attempt to smuggle over 18 mounds of hazardous Gutka/Mawa and betel nuts in the Mochko area.
According to SSP Keamari, the police operation unfolded, culminating in the seizure of a vehicle laden with contraband, while the perpetrators managed to evade arrest.
In a swift and decisive action, police officials confiscated the vehicle and its illicit cargo, which included 60 sacks of betel nuts, totaling a staggering 720 kilograms, along with 10 bags containing 200 packets of gutka/mawa.
A case has been promptly registered, signaling the commencement of further investigations into this illicit activity.
