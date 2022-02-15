Keamari police foils smuggling of urea fertilizer

Keamari Police on Tuesday claimed to foil smuggling of urea fertilizer and arrested an accused involved in smuggling

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Keamari Police on Tuesday claimed to foil smuggling of urea fertilizer and arrested an accused involved in smuggling.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police, Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari, the Mochko police station team intercepted a suspicious coach during patrolling and recovered 150 sacks of urea fertilizer which were being smuggled to Afghanistan through Balochistan.

Driver of the coach identified as Ali Khan, was arrested and the coach was also impounded.

The recovered sacks of urea, coach and the driver were taken into custody under section 550 and 54 of Cr.P.C. Further investigations were underway.