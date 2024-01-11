Open Menu

Keamari Police Nab 10 In Sweeping Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2024 | 08:12 PM

Keamari police nab 10 in sweeping operations

The Keamari district police in three different operations busted 10 accused allegedly involved in smuggling, gambling and gutka trade

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Keamari district police in three different operations busted 10 accused allegedly involved in smuggling, gambling and gutka trade.

According to a spokesman for district Keamari Police on Thursday, in the first raid, 150 kg of smuggled betel nuts seized; delivery man Ikramullah arrested.

Second operation at Mochko check post nets 1250 packets of gutka/mawa; Karachi supplier Danish Ali apprehended.

Third strike targets Rais Goth gambling den; 8 suspects detained with cash and betting slips.

Cases against all arrested were registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Man Post All

Recent Stories

PML-N starting election campaign from Jan 15

PML-N starting election campaign from Jan 15

10 minutes ago
 Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

Press Release from Business Wire: Alvarez & Marsal

10 minutes ago
 Belichick leaving NFL Patriots after 24 seasons: r ..

Belichick leaving NFL Patriots after 24 seasons: reports

10 minutes ago
 SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's electi ..

SC to hear ECP's appeal pertaining to PTI's election symbol

12 minutes ago
 2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Korea ..

2.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near North Korea nuclear test site: Yonhap

12 minutes ago
 CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

CM grants Rs133.5 million to 28 Bar Associations

12 minutes ago
PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

PFA imposes heavy fines on food outlets

12 minutes ago
 Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in W ..

Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in Wengen

28 minutes ago
 Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

28 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation jumps more than expected to ..

US consumer inflation jumps more than expected to 3.4pc

12 minutes ago
 Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Go ..

Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul ..

28 minutes ago
 Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan