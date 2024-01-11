Keamari police nab 10 in sweeping operations

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The Keamari district police in three different operations busted 10 accused allegedly involved in smuggling, gambling and gutka trade.

According to a spokesman for district Keamari Police on Thursday, in the first raid, 150 kg of smuggled betel nuts seized; delivery man Ikramullah arrested.

Second operation at Mochko check post nets 1250 packets of gutka/mawa; Karachi supplier Danish Ali apprehended.

Third strike targets Rais Goth gambling den; 8 suspects detained with cash and betting slips.

Cases against all arrested were registered and further investigations were underway.