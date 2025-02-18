Open Menu

Keamari Police Raid Gutka Mawa Factory In Old Golimar, Two Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Keamari police raid gutka mawa factory in Old Golimar, two arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Anti-Street Crime Cell of district Keamari police, acting on a tip off, raided an abandoned house in Old Golimar, uncovering a factory involved in the production of hazardous gutka/mawa.

According to SSP Keamari, Captain (R) Faizan Ali on Tuesday, the raid resulted in the discovery of a significant quantity of gutka/mawa, along with machinery, betel nuts, tobacco, and other related materials. Two suspects, identified as Sohail and Kashif, were arrested from the spot while actively engaged in the production.

The items seized from the factory included a mixer machine, two packing machines, six sacks of betel nuts, and various other materials used in gutka production.

Cases against both arrested have been registered at the Pak Colony police station and further investigations are underway.

