Keamari police raid gutka/mawa factory, recover large quantity of hazardous gutka

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Keamari district's SITE-A Police conducted a raid on an illegal gutka/mawa factory near Pathan Colony, Malakand Graveyard and seized a large quantity of harmful substances.

The factory was owned by a hazardous gutka dealer named Sardar.

During the raid, police confiscated 750 packets of prepared mawa, 20 kg each of prepared mawa and wet betel nuts, 10 kg of lime, three packets of tobacco, packaging materials, and other equipment including a digital scale.

A case has been registered against Sardar and his associates, and efforts are underway to apprehend them through additional raids.