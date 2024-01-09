Keamari Police seize large quantity smuggled betel nuts

An operation conducted on Tuesday by Madina Colony police station in the Keamari district, a car carrying smuggled betel nuts was intercepted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) An operation conducted on Tuesday by Madina Colony police station in the Keamari district, a car carrying smuggled betel nuts was intercepted.

SSP Keamari, Arif Aslam Rao, reported the recovery of 30 sacks of betel nuts, totaling 350kg, from the vehicle.

The confiscated goods and the vehicle were transferred to the police custody. The authorities are set to hand over the recovered items and the vehicle to Customs officials for subsequent legal actions.