Keamari Police Thwart Attempt To Smuggle Hazardous Indian Gutka In SITE-A Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 05:56 PM

The SITE-A police successfully disrupted a major attempt to transport a significant quantity of harmful Indian gutka, seizing a loaded vehicle on Manghopir Road

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The SITE-A police successfully disrupted a major attempt to transport a significant quantity of harmful Indian gutka, seizing a loaded vehicle on Manghopir Road.

According to the SSP Keamari, Arif Aslam Rao in the operation, 570 packets of the hazardous substance were confiscated, leading to the arrest of gutka suppliers Jameel and Saeed-ur-Rahman.

A case has been filed, and ongoing investigations are underway.

