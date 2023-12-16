Open Menu

Keamari Police Thwart Attempt To Smuggle Iranian Diesel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle Iranian diesel

In an operation conducted by the Mochko police station in Keamari district, authorities successfully intercepted an endeavor to smuggle Iranian diesel worth millions of rupees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) In an operation conducted by the Mochko police station in Keamari district, authorities successfully intercepted an endeavor to smuggle Iranian diesel worth millions of rupees.

Arif Aslam Rao, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keamari, reported the seizure of 2400 liters of Iranian diesel hidden within a trailer traveling from Hub Chowki at the Mochko check post.

Rahim Shah, an individual implicated in the smuggling operation, was apprehended. Both the diesel and the vehicle were confiscated as part of the ongoing legal procedures.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicle Hub Post From Million

Recent Stories

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recover ..

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovers over Rs 10m from 518 default ..

20 seconds ago
 P&D board chairman reviews Lahore Zoo renovation p ..

P&D board chairman reviews Lahore Zoo renovation project

5 seconds ago
 Power pilferage at 2 tube-wells detected

Power pilferage at 2 tube-wells detected

8 seconds ago
 Nation united against terrorism: President Alvi

Nation united against terrorism: President Alvi

10 seconds ago
 SAU issues general merit list of selected candidat ..

SAU issues general merit list of selected candidates on website

11 seconds ago
 Infinix Drives Innovation with AirCharge and Extre ..

Infinix Drives Innovation with AirCharge and Extreme-Temp Battery Advancements

36 minutes ago
Martyrs of APC Peshawar remembered in Larkana

Martyrs of APC Peshawar remembered in Larkana

37 minutes ago
 Seminar titled 'The East Pakistan Tragedy Revisite ..

Seminar titled 'The East Pakistan Tragedy Revisited: Contemporary Concerns' held

37 minutes ago
 Robotics competition “Robo Fiesta 6” concludes

Robotics competition “Robo Fiesta 6” concludes

37 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justic ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain ..

37 minutes ago
 Nayyer Bokhari issues directives to all party wing ..

Nayyer Bokhari issues directives to all party wings to commence upcoming electio ..

37 minutes ago
 CM green-lights museum dedicated to Allama Iqbal

CM green-lights museum dedicated to Allama Iqbal

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan