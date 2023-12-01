Open Menu

Keamari Police's Vigorous Crackdown Seizes Smuggled Goods Worth Millions

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Keamari police's vigorous crackdown seizes smuggled goods worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Under the directives of SSP District Keamari, Arif Aslam Rao, the relentless efforts to curb smuggling activities persist in the region.

Saeedabad police station, operating under the supervision of Keamari district, has intensified its anti-smuggling operations along the Hub River Road.

In a recent operation, law enforcement successfully confiscated a significant haul of smuggled goods.

The seized items comprised two pick-up vans, a high-roof vehicle, a rickshaw, and six motorcycles—all laden with illicit merchandise.

The recovered non-custom paid goods, valued at millions of rupees, encompassed a diverse range of items.

Among the confiscated goods were 40 rolls of cloth, 24 sacks of yeast, 25 sacks of ketchup, 15 sacks of dry milk, 4 cartons of cooking oil, 3 cartons of shampoo, one sack of betel nuts, and 30 packets of cigarettes.

Furthermore, those suspected of involvement in the smuggling operation were apprehended.

Both the smuggled goods and the vehicles used for transportation have been impounded by the police.

Subsequently, these confiscated goods and vehicles are slated to be handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Related Topics

Police Osama Bin Laden Police Station Oil Vehicles Road Vehicle Hub Million

Recent Stories

Gold prices slightly go down in Pakistan

Gold prices slightly go down in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take immediate steps ..

Pakistan asks Afghanistan to take immediate steps against terrorist entities

1 hour ago
 Climate summit COP28 kicks off in Dubai today

Climate summit COP28 kicks off in Dubai today

1 hour ago
 No planned meeting between PM Kakar-Modi on sideli ..

No planned meeting between PM Kakar-Modi on sidelines of COP 28: FO

2 hours ago
 Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt a ..

Kamran Akmal, Rao Iftikhar Anjum and Salman Butt appointed as consultants to chi ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup ..

Pakistan U19 squad announced for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023

2 hours ago
Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until ..

Interim govt remains petrol price unchanged until Dec 15

6 hours ago
 Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to partici ..

Caretaker PM arrives at Dubai Expo City to participate in COP28 conference

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program workin ..

Around 40,000 volunteers of Awaz-II program working with local communities to ad ..

18 hours ago
 The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a ..

The 16th International Urdu Conference featuring a bunch of literary events kick ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan