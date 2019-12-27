(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):Karachi Editors Club (KEC) celebrated 144th Birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a befitting manner, here Wednesday.

During the visit to Mazar-i-Quaid, various KEC members, wearing Jinnah Caps and Sherwanis laid wreaths and offered fateha at the mazar, said a press release issued here.

The KEC also organized a seminar titled "Salute to a Great Leader" at a local Hotel to highlight Quaid's vision, particularly to the young generation.

On this occasion, KEC introduced "Quaid-i-Azam Excellence Awards". This year KEC awarded 12 Awards to different personalities and organizations to promote Quaid's vision in addition to 20 mementos to acknowledge the services of individuals and media organizations for their cooperation in organising this event.

Mubasher Mir President KEC, Khawaja Razi Haider, Imran Samad President Sindh Bank, Mukhatr Aqil Senior Vice President KEC, Mian Abdul Majeed, Brig (Retd) Tariq Khalil, Dr Aliya Imam, Anwar Aqeel Jafri, Prof Syed Ali Abbas Abisi, Prof Saima Zaidi and Ustad Mazhar Umrao Bundu Khan addressed the seminar.

A cake was also cut by Indonesian Envoy Herian Yuliansyah along withImran Samad President Sindh Bank, Senator, Abdul Haseeb Khan, Imran Rana Head of Corporate Communications PSO, Syed Ibne Hassan Head of Communication NBP and various other dignitaries on this occasion.