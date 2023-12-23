Open Menu

Kech Fact Finding Committee To Be Held On Dec 26

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Chairman Fact Finding Inquiry Committee for Balach Molabakhsh Case will be held on December 26

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Chairman Fact Finding Inquiry Committee for Balach Molabakhsh Case will be held on December 26.

Deputy Commissioner Kech, SSP Gwadar and DIG Operations Balochistan have been requested to attend the meeting,

said a press release issued by DGPR on Saturday.

The Zoom ID will also be shared with the relevant authorities for those participating online from Kech and Gwadar.

The first meeting of the committee regarding the "fact-finding inquiry" of the killing of Balach Moola Bakhsh was held on December 19, 2023 under the chairmanship of Secretary LGRD.

On the instructions of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department of the Government of Balochistan, the committee reviewed the facts regarding the Kech incident.

APP/ask

