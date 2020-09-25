UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KECU Chairman Condemns Qadri's Murder In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 12:10 PM

KECU Chairman condemns Qadri's murder in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU), Ali Raza Syed has strongly condemned the brutal murder of a prominent lawyer, Babar Qadri in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Babar Qadri was killed by unknown gunmen in Hawal area of Srinagar, yesterday.

He was a staunch critic of Modi's policies regarding Kashmir and was particularly vocal in denouncing the human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Ali Raza Syed in a statement issued in Brussels paid rich tribute to Babar Qadri for his services for highlighting the human rights violations of the Kashmiri people. He said, martyr Advocate Qadri played an important role as a lawyer for raising human rights abuses committed by Indian forces and hardships of the oppressed people of Kashmir.

"Qadri was the man with the genuine spirit of patriotism and his efforts were motivated by a high sense of fearlessness and boldness and he will be called a daring Kashmir lawyer who bravely faced bullets for noble Kashmir cause", Ali Raza Syed added.

He said, it is not for the first time a prominent figure is being killed while Indian regime has already martyred a number of renowned Kashmiri figures so far but by such ruthless acts, New Delhi cannot suppress voice of the oppressed people of Kashmir.

The KCEU Chairman also denounced rising Indian atrocities against the people of Kashmir including extra-judicial killings of youth and detention of a number of leaders and persistent military siege in IIOJK and other restrictions, especially prohibitions under the garb of recent coronavirus pandemic.

Ali Raza Syed said that the people of Kashmir were struggling for the right to self-determination accepted under the UN Security Council's resolutions and as per a promise committed by the Indian authorities and India could not stop the peaceful movement of the Kashmiris.

He demanded of the world community to stop atrocities against the innocent and peaceful people of Kashmir and play a role for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

Related Topics

India Murder Resolution World United Nations Europe Brussels Jammu Srinagar New Delhi Man Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

38 minutes ago

SC orders to make report on APS public

56 minutes ago

UK’s Conservative Friends of Kashmir re-launched

1 hour ago

PM to virtually address UNGA today

2 hours ago

Editorial: The future of farming may lie in the UA ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 25, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.