KEDA organizes health awareness session for Tajir Community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA) here on Tuesday organized the awareness session about health issues and their remedies.

A large number of members of KEDA participated in the session.

Besides, the senior health experts and doctors were invited to brief the members about the health issues.

Speaking on the occasion, President KEDA Muhammmad Rizwan Irfan said that the session was organized to create awareness about the health issues among the members of KEDA.

"Everyone should visit the laboratories for medical tests including sugar and others", he said adding if one was aware about diseases, he could get medicine for early recovery.

Senior doctors from Dr. Essa Laboratory said that each member of KEDA should get vaccinated against corona-virus.

There were very low side effects of COVID-19 vaccination, they told.

On the occasion, Ausaf Ahmed from KEDA told that majority of us were not aware about the health issues after sudden outbreak of COVID-19. So, this special session was organized to create awareness among the members, he informed.