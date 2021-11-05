Keel laying ceremony of MILGEM Class Corvette held at Karachi

The Keel Laying Ceremony of MILGEM Class Corvette for Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The Keel Laying Ceremony of MILGEM Class Corvette for Pakistan Navy was held at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) where Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Guest expressed that it was a matter of pride to witness the Keel laying of MILGEM Corvette in Karachi Shipyard being constructed in collaboration with ASFAT of Turkey, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

The Admiral highlighted that it was a historic occasion as Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Navy, Karachi Shipyard and M/s ASFAT of Turkey had joined hands for construction of two Corvettes in Pakistan while another two were under construction at Turkey.

Naval Chief appreciated the performance of KS&EW and mentioned that indigenization was at the forefront of its policy and it was convincing to see state of the art warship being built in Pakistan.

Construction of corvettes in Pakistan is aimed to provide impetus to local ship building industry and to further enhance KS&EW capabilities.

These ships are being constructed as per modern naval ship class standards and will be equipped with state of the art weapons and sensors including surface to surface, surface to air missiles and anti-submarine weapons. The addition of these ships would significantly add to lethality and operational capability of Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, Managing Director (MD) KS&EW Rear Admiral Ather Saleem presented performance of KS&EW and highlighted that the shipyard is fully cognizant and aligned with the goals set forth by Government and Pakistan Navy for self-reliance in Defence Shipbuilding Industry.

He emphasized that deep rooted friendship with brotherly country Turkey for this mega project will open new vistas of further cooperation in the field of indigenous warship construction and other defence sectors in Pakistan. MD KS&EW also highlighted current production activities of KS&EW that include constructions for both inland and abroad projects.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of M/s ASFAT and other high ranking officials from the government of Pakistan, Pakistan Navy, KS&EW and business community.