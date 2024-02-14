Keel Laying Ceremony Of Second HANGOR Class Submarine Held At Karachi Shipyard
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 09:51 PM
Achieving another milestone in indigenous submarine development project at Pakistan, the Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submarine was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) where Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as Chief Guest on Wednesday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Achieving another milestone in indigenous submarine development project at Pakistan, the Keel Laying Ceremony of second HANGOR Class Submarine was held at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works (KS&EW) where Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as Chief Guest on Wednesday.
As per the defence agreement between Pakistan and China for development of eight HANGOR Class Submarines, four submarines are under construction at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry in China whereas remaining four are being built at KS&EW under Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf said, "It is a matter of great pride to witness the Keel Laying of HANGOR Class Submarine at Karachi Shipyard in collaboration with China Shipbuilding & Offshore International Co. Ltd (CSOC)."
He lauded the joint efforts and performance of Ministry of Defence Production, Pakistan Navy, Karachi Shipyard (KS&EW) and CSOC for construction of these Submarines.
The Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted that indigenization was a top priority of Naval Headquarters policy which is being manifested by construction of these state of the art Submarines at KS&EW.
Earlier during his welcome address, the Managing Director KS&EW, Rear Admiral Salman Ilyas highlighted that Karachi Shipyard was fully cognizant and completely aligned with the goals set forth by Government and Pakistan Navy in pursuing self-reliance in submarine construction. These submarines are a testimony of our commitment to this national cause.
He also thanked Ministry of Defense Production and Pakistan Navy for their continued support and cooperation in realizing various projects at hand. This is the 2nd Submarine to undergo Keel Laying at KS&EW. Earlier, in Dec 2022, Keel Laying of first Submarine was successfully undertaken and currently it is at advanced stage of construction.
The ceremony was attended by representatives of Embassy of China, CSOC (China), WSIG (China) and other high-ranking government officials including distinguished guests from Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP) and armed forces of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Dollar continues its upward trajectory against rupee
SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land
FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, migrants smuggling
JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jailed supremo, Yasin Malik
SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee for larger bench
CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan
HBL PSL 9 official anthem ‘Khul ke Khel’ released
Stocks bounce after data-induced drop
Subianto claims 'victory for all Indonesians' in presidential vote
Senegal cabinet meets as political amnesty rumours swirl
APTMA opposes proposed hike in gas price for EOUs
DC inaugurates sports, cultural festival at Dring Stadium
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC adjourns case against commercial usage of state land1 minute ago
-
FIA, SSDO join hands to address human trafficking, migrants smuggling6 minutes ago
-
SC sends GB judges appointments case to committee for larger bench1 minute ago
-
CM inaugurates upgraded wards of Shaikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan1 minute ago
-
Four more independent MPAs elect join PML-N40 minutes ago
-
HEC Chairman advocates empowering youth with higher education for national development56 minutes ago
-
Non paid custom vehicles, other valuables worth Rs 482m seized in January 202456 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to Parvez Elahi in principal secretary appointment case56 minutes ago
-
Four independent MPAs-elect meet Shehbaz Sharif, join PML-N1 hour ago
-
KU discourages drug and tobacco use on campus2 hours ago
-
WASA disconnects 155 connections of defaulters2 hours ago
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2.34b from 79,367 defaulters in 150 days2 hours ago