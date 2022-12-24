Keel laying, steel cutting ceremony of HANGOR Class Submarines held at Karachi Shipyard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :The indigenous submarine development project at Pakistan has achieved another mega milestone, when the Keel Laying Ceremony of first HANGOR Class Submarine and Steel Cutting of second Submarine was held at Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) here Saturday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as the chief guest, a news release said.

The defence agreement between Pakistan and China included development of eight HANGOR Class Submarines including four under constructions at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group (WSIG) in China and remaining four being built at KS&EW under Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement.

The construction work of first submarine to be made at KS&EW Pakistan commenced in Dec 21 and now the Keel Laying is being laid which is a major milestone in history of any naval vessel being constructed.

Concurrently, construction work on subsequent submarine has started with its Steel Cutting at the same shipyard.

HANGOR Class Submarine is capable to undertake variety of missions as per operational dictates. The submarine possesses advanced stealth features and fitted with State-of-the-Art weapons and sensors to operate under multi-threat environment and can engage targets at stand-off ranges.

On the occasion, the Chief Guest expressed that it is a matter of great pride to witness the Keel Laying and Steel Cutting of two submarines concurrently. He added that Pakistan Navy is aware of the evolving Geo-strategic situation in our region and will continue to develop naval potential, improve shipbuilding infrastructure and equip platforms with advanced weapons/ sensors to counter traditional as well as asymmetric threats. The Admiral showed confidence that these submarines will play leading role in catering the operational needs of Pakistan Navy.

Earlier, the distinguished Rep of China Shipbuilding Offshore Company (CSOC) expressed his gratitude for the ceremony. He said that his company would ensure seamless provision of all resources/ support for smooth construction of submarines in Pakistan. He further said that Pak-China friendship was deep-rooted sharing common objectives.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of CSOC (China) and other high ranking officials including distinguished guests from Embassy of China, Ministry of Defence Production (MoDP), Pakistan Navy (PN) and KS&EW.