UrduPoint.com

Keel Laying, Steel Cutting Of Two Pakistan Navy Offshore Patrol Vessels Held In Romania

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Keel laying, steel cutting of two Pakistan Navy offshore patrol vessels held in Romania

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :A combined Keel Laying and Steel Cutting ceremony of first and second Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV-II) being constructed for Pakistan Navy was held at DAMEN Shipyard Galati, Romania.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest, said a Pakistan Navy news release received here on Thursday.

Owning to the satisfactory performance of the 1st Batch of OPVs (PNS YARMOOK and PNS TABUK) in Pakistan Navy; contract for 2nd Batch of OPVs was conducted with DAMEN Shipyard Romania. These vessels are multi-purpose and highly adaptive platforms; equipped with state-of-the-art electronic warfare, anti-ship, anti-air weapons and sensors along with modern self-protection and terminal defence systems.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized the importance of OPVs in the maritime domain.

He emphasized that these platforms would act as force multipliers in enhancing Pakistan Navy capability of safeguarding maritime frontiers and would offer flexibility in conduct of Pakistan Navy's initiative of independent Regional Maritime Security Patrols in the Indian Ocean Region.

The chief guest underscored that Pakistan Navy was successfully playing its role in providing secure sea environment not only to ourselves but also to the world community. The Admiral appreciated the professionalism of DAMEN Shipyards and cooperation in delivering cutting edge technologies to Pakistan Navy in the form of Offshore Patrol Vessel.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from Pakistan Navy, DAMEN Shipyards, Romanian Navy and representatives from Local Administration of Galati.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Pakistan Navy Galati Tabuk Romania From

Recent Stories

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Price ..

Biden Says Will Have More to Say on High Gas Prices Next Week

2 hours ago
 No action to be taken against Azam Swati without s ..

No action to be taken against Azam Swati without solid evidence: Minister

2 hours ago
 Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patient ..

Roscosmos, Unity Foundation to Send Cancer Patients' Drawings Into Space on Sput ..

2 hours ago
 EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based ..

EU's First-Ever Overseas Aid Stockpile to Be Based in Latin America - Commission

2 hours ago
 Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno ..

Jamshoro police books owner, driver in bus inferno incident claiming 18 lives

2 hours ago
 PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

PM, Uzbek President review bilateral ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.