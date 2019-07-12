(@imziishan)

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the interest of Chinese companies towards investment and relocating business and industrial units to Pakistan reflected the trust of Chinese side in the growing economy of our country and a strong desire to translate Pak-China equation into a win-win economic partnership

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) The Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the interest of Chinese companies towards investment and relocating business and industrial units to Pakistan reflected the trust of Chinese side in the growing economy of our country and a strong desire to translate Pak-China equation into a win-win economic partnership.PM was speaking to a delegation comprising of more than 55 executives and CEOs of the leading Chinese companies that called on him at PM Office on Friday.He said that China has always been a trusted partner of Pakistan.

The sagacity, wisdom and vision of the Chinese leadership for peace & development, good governance and poverty alleviation is highly impressive and worth emulating, said the Prime Minister."Our Government is facilitating investors and reducing impediments in ease of doing business'.

Partnership with Chinese companies and their investment will reap multiple benefits for both the countries including employment generation, transfer of technology and economic growth", he added.

While talking about CPEC, Khan reiterated that CPEC will prove to be a game-changer with respect to enhancing trade activities and further cementing Pak-China relations.

Fast-track implementation of CPEC projects is our priority for which a special unit is overseeing implementation of various projects in Planning Division.The visiting delegation represented various sectors including construction, machinery, glass, automobile, electrical, power, transportation, information technology and technological research.

The visit of the largest ever Chinese delegation is a follow-up of Prime Minister's visit to China and inking of agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in different areas.