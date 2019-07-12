UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Keen Interest Of Chinese Investors Depicts Trust In Pakistan's Economy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

Keen interest of Chinese investors depicts trust in Pakistan's economy

The Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the interest of Chinese companies towards investment and relocating business and industrial units to Pakistan reflected the trust of Chinese side in the growing economy of our country and a strong desire to translate Pak-China equation into a win-win economic partnership

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) The Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the interest of Chinese companies towards investment and relocating business and industrial units to Pakistan reflected the trust of Chinese side in the growing economy of our country and a strong desire to translate Pak-China equation into a win-win economic partnership.PM was speaking to a delegation comprising of more than 55 executives and CEOs of the leading Chinese companies that called on him at PM Office on Friday.He said that China has always been a trusted partner of Pakistan.

The sagacity, wisdom and vision of the Chinese leadership for peace & development, good governance and poverty alleviation is highly impressive and worth emulating, said the Prime Minister."Our Government is facilitating investors and reducing impediments in ease of doing business'.

Partnership with Chinese companies and their investment will reap multiple benefits for both the countries including employment generation, transfer of technology and economic growth", he added.

While talking about CPEC, Khan reiterated that CPEC will prove to be a game-changer with respect to enhancing trade activities and further cementing Pak-China relations.

Fast-track implementation of CPEC projects is our priority for which a special unit is overseeing implementation of various projects in Planning Division.The visiting delegation represented various sectors including construction, machinery, glass, automobile, electrical, power, transportation, information technology and technological research.

The visit of the largest ever Chinese delegation is a follow-up of Prime Minister's visit to China and inking of agreements to enhance bilateral cooperation in different areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Business China Visit CPEC Government Employment

Recent Stories

PML-N has strong history for attacking, black mail ..

2 minutes ago

Mediation by Countries Like Russia to Be Vital in ..

2 minutes ago

Over 20 Russian, Turkish Universities Sign Deals o ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Seeking to Remove Coats as Director of Natio ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine soldier gets 24 years for journalist death ..

21 minutes ago

Talks on post-war Syria constitution to 'continue' ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.