Keenjhar Lake Resort Awaits Its Promotion As An Ideal Spot For Tourists : Gul Hassan

Published December 18, 2023

Keenjhar lake resort awaits its promotion as an ideal spot for tourists : Gul Hassan

Boasting a range of splendid facilities, the Keenjhar Lake Resort (KLR) – located in the historic Thatta district of Sindh – awaits its promotion as an ideal spot for both domestic and foreign tourists

Talking to APP, Media Administrative Officer STDC Gul Hassan said that this resort spanned over a total of 6.5 acres had trained staff and carried the best accommodation and recreational facilities (amusement park, an outdoor pool, boats, and fishing flair). Special arrangements are also available for the disabled persons.

Talking to APP, Media Administrative Officer STDC Gul Hassan said that this resort spanned over a total of 6.5 acres had trained staff and carried the best accommodation and recreational facilities (amusement park, an outdoor pool, boats, and fishing flair). Special arrangements are also available for the disabled persons.

The lake is rich in a variety of aquatic plants like phragmites, typha, hydrilla, and lotus, and is a sanctuary for migratory birds from Siberia.

