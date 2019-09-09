UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Keep A Close Eye On Banned Outfits During Muharam-ul-Harram: CPO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

Keep a close eye on banned outfits during Muharam-ul-Harram: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed to keep a close eye on the banned outfits during Muharam-ul-Harram.

Addressing a high level meeting here, he said that the social media accounts of extremists must be monitored and in case they post any hate material, stern legal action will be taken against the perpetrators.

All resources will be used for the purpose of maintaining law and order in Muharam-ul-Harram adding that sacred month gives us a lesson of brotherhood and coherence.

Aerial surveillance will also be ensured to monitor any negative activity, he added.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Social Media Rawalpindi Post

Recent Stories

No ‘one size fits all’ solution, global cooper ..

44 minutes ago

Emirati, Russian researchers discuss Arabic influe ..

1 hour ago

TRA to launch innovative projects at GITEX Technol ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of ‘Education ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Pulse platform attracts 1.5 million internat ..

3 hours ago

Dubai to host ICOMIA World Marina Conference 2020

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.