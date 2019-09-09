Keep a close eye on banned outfits during Muharam-ul-Harram: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :City Police Officer Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana has directed to keep a close eye on the banned outfits during Muharam-ul-Harram.

Addressing a high level meeting here, he said that the social media accounts of extremists must be monitored and in case they post any hate material, stern legal action will be taken against the perpetrators.

All resources will be used for the purpose of maintaining law and order in Muharam-ul-Harram adding that sacred month gives us a lesson of brotherhood and coherence.

Aerial surveillance will also be ensured to monitor any negative activity, he added.