Keep City Clean On Eid-ul-Azha: Rawalpindi Waste Management Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 06:29 PM

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Al-Baryak conducted a cleanliness campaign in Murree to aware people about cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha days

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Al-Baryak conducted a cleanliness campaign in Murree to aware people about cleanliness during Eid-ul-Azha days.

According to a spokesman of RWMC, the purpose of the campaign was to create awareness among masses about keeping the streets clean and making the city waste-free on Eidul Azha.

Senior Manager Operation, Dr.

Hamid Iqbal elaborated that animal waste in the street cause many diseases and pollutes the environment as well. He urged the people to keep the animal waste in the bags provided by RWMC.

If animal waste was seen in any street, complain could be lodged on help line 1139. Workers of RWMC would respond within no time and waste would be removed, he said.

In a message, RWMC has appealed the citizens not to throw the garbage openly, put it in waste bags or in specific containers.

