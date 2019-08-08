Keep city clean on Eid-ul-Azha: Rawalpindi Waste Management Company

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Al-Baryak conducted its ongoing cleanliness campaign in different parts of city to aware the people about the cleanliness during Eid ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) and Al-Baryak conducted its ongoing cleanliness campaign in different parts of city to aware the people about the cleanliness during Eid ul Azha.

According to a spokesman, the purpose of the campaign was to create awareness among the people about keeping the streets clean and to make city waste-free on Eidul Azha.

The teams briefed the citizen that animal waste in the street caused many diseases. It also pollutes the environment and urged the people to kept animal waste in the bags provided by RWMC.

If animal waste is seen in any street, complain can lodged on help line 1139. Workers of RWMC will respond within no time and waste will be removed, he said.

On the occasion, the communication teams also urged the people to keep our surroundings neat and clean. This will help us to live healthy and better lives. Keeping our surroundings clean will only help in the betterment of society, spokesman said.

In a message, RWMC has appealed the citizens that do not throw the garbage openly, put it in waste bags or in specific containers our workers will pick it up.