Keep Environment Clean To Promote Tourism In Hazra Division: Tariq Ali (Revised)

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary KP Transport Department Tariq Ali Khan Thursday said that there is a dire need to keep the environment clean to promote tourism in Hazara division where harmful smoke from vehicles is causing air pollution. To prevent this, the department will launch a campaign to inspect school vans in Abbottabad.

He expressed these views while addressing a daylong awareness seminar to prevent environmental pollution organized by the Directorate of Transport and Mass Transit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Abbottabad. In the seminar, the effects of environmental pollution on climate change were also discussed.

Tariq Ali Khan further said that a team of Vehicle Emission Testing Systems VETS is looking at the fitness of the vehicles for which the fee is only two hundred rupees per vehicle. He emphasized that citizens have to play a role to eliminate air pollution, and there is a need for timely tuning of the engine of their vehicles, and timely oil changes.

Provincial Director Mass Transit Qaiser Khan while addressing the seminar said that Pakistan is among the worst hit countries by the inverse effects of climate change and a large part of Pakistan has been affected by recent floods and some parts of Hazara division were also hit by the flood.

Qaisar Khan said that due to climate changes, glaciers are also melting at a fast pace, in this regard, the provincial government is taking steps to prevent it. He said that apart from factories, the smoke emitted from vehicles is the most dangerous in the country which affects the children first and they are suffering from various diseases.

In the seminar, Technical Officer Muhammad Fawad gave a multimedia briefing while a documentary on the awareness campaign of vehicles emitting smoke on the road was also shown.

