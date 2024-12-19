Keep Kids Safe Against Winter's Deadly Chest Infections: Experts
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Health experts urged parents and teachers to take immediate action to safeguard children against the harsh winter weather, as plummeting temperatures and rising chest infections pose a significant threat to young lives.
Dr Salman Kazmi, a renowned health expert at MIO Hospital talking to a private news channel said with morning and night temperatures dipping to alarming lows, kids must be wrapped up warm, don face masks if they have droplet infections and cover their feet and head to prevent exposure to the cold.
Dr Kazmi also warned that children are more susceptible to winter infections like flu, bronchitis and pneumonia.
He emphasized the importance of getting children vaccinated against flu and other preventable diseases, monitoring their health closely and practicing good hygiene at home, including regular cleaning and disinfection of surfaces and toys.
Head of the Children's Ward at MIO Hospital Professor Haroon Hamid echoed Dr Kazmi' s concerns, noting that chest infections are particularly common during the winter months.
He urged teachers and parents to be vigilant, asking students to report any symptoms of infection and advising them to take necessary precautions.
"If a child is suffering from a chest infection, they should either take leave from school or wear a mask while attending classes to prevent the spread of infection," Professor Hamid advised.
Professor Hamid also emphasized the importance of early detection and treatment of chest infections in children.
"Prompt medical attention can make a significant difference in the recovery of a child suffering from a chest infection," he said.
"Parents and teachers must be proactive in identifying symptoms and seeking medical help to prevent complications and ensure the child receives proper treatment," he added.
They advised parents to ensure their children consume a balanced and nutritious diet to boost their immune system and prevent illnesses, adding, a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins can help children stay energized and focused throughout the day.
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum
ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..
ACRES 2025's Egypt pavilion features over 400 property projects
Real Madrid beat Pachuca to win Intercontinental Cup
DP World kicks off maritime construction at new $1.2 billion port in Senegal
CBUAE lowers interest rates by 25 basis points
Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 0.25 percentage points
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Keep kids safe against winter's deadly chest infections: Experts2 minutes ago
-
DC Visits churches in view of coming Christmas2 minutes ago
-
PML-N for comprehensive social media regulations2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir likely to continue facing dry, cold weather until December 2612 minutes ago
-
Educational development vital for national success: Asif Ali12 minutes ago
-
Truck crushes car, killed 2 in Karachi22 minutes ago
-
Final candidate list announced for Haripur Press Club elections 2024-2522 minutes ago
-
One killed, 5 injured as over-speeding car runs over 2 motorcyclists in Mirpur22 minutes ago
-
US sanctions on NDC, commercial entities biased, defy security objectives: FO2 hours ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for eliminating 11 Khwarij in different operations11 hours ago
-
China playing key role in development, prosperity of Balochistan: Chairman Standing Committee on Def ..11 hours ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for major successes against Khariji terrorists in KP12 hours ago