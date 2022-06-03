UrduPoint.com

Keep Police Station Environment Friendly, Says RPO

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja directed the police officials to keep the environment of police station friendly.

He expressed these views during surprise visit to Mumtazabad police station here on Friday and checked the record of police station as well as attendance of police officials.

RPO said that any police station across the region could be checked any time.

He further said that the environment of the police station should be friendly so that the visiting people could feel pleasant change in the police station and consider police as their sympathizer and friend.

He said that the police have to improve performance, create sense of responsibility in itself and perform duties only to please Allah Almighty. It will give you peace of mind and you will get the benefit of it not only in this world but it will be passed on to your future generations but sincerity is essential.

