Keep Strict Watch On Prices Of Essential Commodities: Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Keep strict watch on prices of essential commodities: commissioner

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Nabil Javed directed the officers concerned to keep a strict watch on prices of essential commodities and ensure all possible measures to stabilize prices.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting about price control, Ehsas Madani Dastarkhan, Ehsas Ration programme and other public welfare projects in the division here on Wednesday in which DCs of four districts and officers were also present.

He said provision of good quality commodities on controlled rates was a top priority of the government, adding negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

In the meeting, deputy commissioners briefed that price control magistrates were conducting regular inspections of markets and bazaars besides imposing fine on violators.

The meeting also reviewed 'Ehsas Ration Programme' and informed that the government was going to formally launch the programme from February 1.

The commissioner reviewed various public welfare schemes and also directed tocomplete them at the earliest.

