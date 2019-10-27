Keep your head high - your spirits higher

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :"Keep your head high and your spirits higher", was the theme of this year awareness campaign against breast cancer which can be cured if diagnosed at an early stage.

This was the message promoted by Atomic Energy Cancer Hospital (AECH) in collaboration with Nuclear Medicine Oncology and Radiotherapy Institute (NORI) at a symposium on Breast Cancer Awareness held here on Sunday.

The symposium was a part of series of activities being held at NORI during October which is being observed as an awareness month against the disease. Entire building of NORI has been illuminated pink from 1st to 31st October 2019.

NORI is one of eighteen dedicated cancer hospitals being run under the aegis of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC). It caters to thousands of patients from the twin cities as well as close cities, providing treatment, care and relief to patients.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer and according to statistics; Pakistan has one of the highest rates of breast cancer amongst Asian countries.

Dr. Mohammad Faheem Chief Oncologist and Director NORI stressed on the importance of tumor boards in management of cancer patients.

He emphasized on rapidly rising trend in cancer burden all over the world in general and Pakistan in particular. Talking about global statistics, he elucidated that the global cancer incidence has risen to 18.1 million new cases in 2018 and is expected to rise to about 29.5 million in 2040.

Approximately one half of these cases are estimated to occur in Asia. Dr. Faheem reiterated that there should be dedicated screening clinics in all hospitals for early and timely detection of the disease as in practice at PAEC Cancer Hospitals.

Dr. Humera Mahmood, Head Oncology Department NORI, corrected the wrong figures of new breast cancer patients and said that it is about 11000 and not 90000 as quoted at many places and social media.

She also highlighted the importance of self-examination that can lead to early detection and hence better and timely treatment of the disease.

During the event, expert doctors and specialists including Prof Idrees Anwar and Prof Naeem Zia of Rawalpindi Medical University also delivered lectures highlighting the recent trends in management of Breast Cancer.

Eminent Breast Surgeons of twin cities including Prof Rakshanda Rashid, Dr. Shabana Jamal and Dr Ahsan Mirza also participated in symposium and shared their experiences.

Dr. Zainab Zahur, highlighted the role of various tests and procedures in early detection of breast cancer.

Dr. Hadi M. Khan from Shifa International Hospital informed the audience about historic research advancement in cancer therapy. The experts also highlighted the various advances made in the detection, treatment and cure of breast cancer and urged the audience to adhere to active lifestyle, healthy dietary habits and take precautionary steps to lower the risks of breast cancer. A walk was also held to highlight the issue.

The event was attended by eminent oncologists, surgeons, and other health care professionals. It is pertinent to mention that like NORI all Atomic Energy Cancer Hospitals provide treatment at negligible costs or even free to deserving patients and do not reject patients who present at a later stage of cancer.

All eighteen cancer hospitals operated by the PAEC hold similar events during October which is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness month. This year Fast track was established at NORI to facilitate women coming for breast cancer screening. To reduce inconvenience to visiting ladies a team of doctors was dedicated to carry out free consultation and screening in Pinktober 2019.

AECH NORI is going to be equipped with the State of the Art equipment including CyberKnife, High Energy Linear Accelerator, Digital mammography with tomosynthesis and stereotactic biopsy, latest CT scan and PET scan and hence patients will not have to go abroad for advanced diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.