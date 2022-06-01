Keep your official phones switched on, CCPO Lahore tells officers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :CCPO Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting of Kahna Circle at Capital City Police Headquarters here on Wednesday and directed all circle officers and station house officers (SHOs) to keep their official phones switched on all the times to ensure uninterrupted coordination.

He said that all officers of Lahore Police should make their official contact numbers functional within two days as he would personally call and check their phone status himself.

The CCPO Lahore reprimanded SHOs of Kahna Circle over their poor performance in controlling crime. He gave a final warning to SDPO Kahna to improve his performance. He directed SPs to identify the SHOs with continuous poor performance so that they could be removed from field posting. He said crime fighting was the only viable policing tactics for crime prevention. He gave SHO two-week time for improving their performance.

He said that only crime fighting SHOs would remain in field posting. He said that in 90% of the crime cases, the previously recorded criminals and POs are involved, and they should be arrested so that the crime graph could be brought down. The CCPO Lahore directed the SDPOs to hold regular meetings with the SHOs under their command, get acquainted with the problems of their subordinates and make efforts for their solution.

Kamyana said that the SHOs if try in the right direction could get definite results. "We will provide maximum human and logistics resources and support the police stations wherever needed," he concluded.

SP Model Town Waqar Kharal, SDPO Kahna DSP Arshad Ali, SHO Police Station Kot Lakhpat Des Mohammad, SHO PS Nishtar Colony Asad Abbas, SHO PS Kahna Nasir Hameed and other officers attended the meeting.