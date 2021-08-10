UrduPoint.com

Keeping Environment Clean Best Service To Humanity: Shahwani

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 07:16 PM

Balochistan government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday said the tree plantation was ongoing process and the best way to serve humanity was to plant as many trees as possible to keep the ground environment clean

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan government's spokesman Liaquat Shahwani on Tuesday said the tree plantation was ongoing process and the best way to serve humanity was to plant as many trees as possible to keep the ground environment clean.

He expressed these views while inaugurating tree plantation drive after planting a tree at Nisa-e- Institute of Science and Art.

The principal of the center Miss Nazia, Ahmad Bilal, Sadiq Imrani, Naseem Achakzai Qasim Achakzai, a large number of teachers and students were also present on the occasion.

Liaquat Shahwani said we should increase our participation in this noble cause so that we could provide a clean and tidy environment to our future generations.

There are big challenges for which the only solution is the promotion of forests and trees and it is very important for the coming generations to overcome this challenge by participation of young of tree plantation drive.

He said students of schools and colleges need to be given special awareness about tree planting so that children take more interested in planting trees for achieving targets of tree plantation and to ensure greenery of the country.

Later, he inspected various departments, including a library, a gym, a classroom, a music room, a training center for students and a beautician training center set up at the Nisa Institute of Sciences and Art, Appreciating the Beautician Training Center, he said that the students in the center should participate in extra-curricular activities as well as extra-curricular activities so that they could better support themselves and their families by doing a decent job after graduation.

He appreciated the ongoing preparations by the students for the Independence Day celebrations and said that the Independence Day celebrations are very important for us.

On this day we were blessed with freedom so we should celebrate this day with full enthusiasm, he said.

At the end of the celebration, a commemorative shield was presented to the spokesperson of the government of Balochistan by the management of the center.

He also praised the performance of the company on the signature board and also wrote introductory words.

