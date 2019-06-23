Keeping in consideration current allocation, CDA to construct Korang bridge first

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Keeping in consideration, the current allocation of the Expressway project Rs 500 million, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided that in the first instance Bridge at Korang River would be constructed.

It was decided in a high level meeting held at CDA headquarter on a city development.The meeting reviewed the projects being carried out for the uplift of the city and projects of public utility and welfare.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Affairs, Ali Nawaz Awan, Member National Assembly, Asad Umer, Member National Assembly Raja Khuram Nawaz, Chairman CDA Amer Ali Ahmed, Member Engineering, Director General Works, Director General Services and heads of other concerned formations of CDA.

The meeting was briefed about the progress of work on Signal Free Islamabad Expressway Corridor.

It was informed that the project is of immense importance because commuters using Islamabad Expressway are facing difficulties particularly from Koral Chowk to PWD as traffic congestion in the vicinity is a regular feature. Therefore, completion of the project at the earliest is dire need.

The meeting was apprised that the design of the project from Koral to Rawat has been prepared and PC-I in this context was approved by the CDWP and has recommended for approval from ECNIC.

The meeting agreed to take up the matter with Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms for early approval from ECNIC.

The meeting also discussed that Islamabad is expanding day by day, therefore, facility of graveyard also need to be expanded. In this context, the meeting directed the Planning Wing of the Authority to indicate and allocate 100 kanal land in the western part of the city.

During the meeting concerned formation of the Authority presented a detailed plan regarding carpeting of roads in urban and rural areas of the Islamabad.

In this connection, it was decided that after thorough review of the plan, the members will inform CDA for their input in this context.

It was discussed that there is need to improve water availability in the city as well as restoration of parks.

The DFA appraised that necessary budget was allocated last year to MCI which is now with them.

However, the elected representatives expressed the need that the matter will be taken up at the competent forum that CDA may be permitted to spend some additional resources on these matters with a view to improve the current situation of the city.

The meeting discussed the expansion of Fateh Jang Road, it was informed that expansion of the said road is domain of National Highway Authority.