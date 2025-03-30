Keeping planet pollution-free a shared responsibility: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that keeping the planet pollution-free is a collective responsibility.

In her message on International Day of Zero Waste being observed on Sunday, the CM said under the “Suthra Punjab Program,” efforts are underway to make every city in Punjab zero waste. The Mehmood Booti dumping site, once home to over 12.5 million tons of waste, is being transformed into a lush green forest and solar park.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government is committed to managing plastic waste by strictly enforcing the ban on plastic bags.

To support agricultural waste management, farmers are being provided subsidized super seeders. Additionally, environmental laws are being strictly enforced in factories and industries across the province.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the Punjab’s first Climate Change Policy and a comprehensive action plan will be game changers in tackling environmental pollution. She urged every citizen to fulfill their social responsibility by eliminating plastic use.