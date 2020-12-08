Keeping private armed force against law: Ijaz Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (R) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Monday said nobody was allowed to keep private armed force as per law of the land and the government would take action if someone found involved in it.

Talking to a private news channel, he, indicating to Harkat-ul-Anar, said the government was not against any particular party but it would not tolerate if someone behaved like military instead of social workers as Pakistan was not a country of 'war lords'.

He said according to the National Command and Operations Center, nobody could hold public gatherings more than 300 people although they were adopting all standard operating procedures.

The minister said the whole world was avoiding public gatherings and adopting precautionary measures to contain and control the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19.

He proposed opposition parties to cease political gatherings if they were well wishers of the people.

Replying to a question, he made it clear that the government was not scared of the opposition's meetings as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had a vast experience into the matter. The government wanted to protect the lives of the masses from the deadly virus, he maintained.