Keeping weight in check, being active & eating a healthy diet can control all types of 'Diabetics': Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Health experts on 'World Diabetic Awareness Day' advised the public to keep weight in check, be active, and eat a healthy diet which can help prevent most cases of type 2 diabetes as every fourth person in Pakistan is suffering from diabetes.

Diabetic expert Dr Shumaila Ghafar talking to a ptv news channel expressed concerns over surging cases of diabetes patients in the country who are suffering from diabetes.

The World Diabetes Day 2023 awareness day aims to educate individuals about their type 2 diabetes risk, promote early diagnosis and management, and delay or prevent the condition, she added.

Improper diet, obesity, and poor lifestyle are the main causes of this disease, apart from this, if a person in the family is suffering from diabetes, such a person has a strong chance of suffering from other diseases, she noted.

Dr Shumaila emphasised that by adhering to standard care for high sugar levels, cholesterol and blood pressure, many complications could be reduced or completely avoided, adding that the key was to detect the complications early.

Another Diabetic expert Dr Muhammad Shahid Highlighted the symptoms of diabetes, medical experts said that if someone feels thirsty, urinates frequently and suddenly loses weight, then consult a qualified doctor immediately because diabetes could damage every part of the body.

“We must do more to provide affordable and uninterrupted access to diabetes care for all in Pakistan, and around the world, he said, adding, that collective efforts are needed to improve the lives of people with diabetes and prevent the condition in those at high risk of developing it."

"Unless people especially youngsters change their lifestyle and dietary habits, this problem will continue to haunt us and millions of more people will suffer from it," he maintained.

Dr Sumera Batul added that the rapidly rising level of diabetes in Pakistan presents a significant challenge to the health and well-being of individuals and families in the country, adding, that 'World Diabetes Day' provides an opportunity to raise awareness of diabetes as a global public health issue and what needs to be done, collectively and individually, for better prevention, diagnosis and management of the condition.

She mentioned that more than one lakh people become disabled every year due to diabetes in Pakistan, adding that with early diagnosis and access to care, diabetes can be controlled.

The risk of developing type 2 diabetes, on the rise in children, is linked with increased obesity, which can be managed by making healthy dietary choices and increasing physical activity, she added.