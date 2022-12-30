Kemari police hand over recovered valuables to owners

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Keamari Police on Friday held an event at SSP Keamari office to return recovered valuables to their owners.

According to SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari, the valuables included 167 motorbikes and 34 cell phones recovered during operations in different areas of the Keamari district.

SSP Keamari further said valuables were handed over to owners after completing legal formalities.