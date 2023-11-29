Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman, while speaking at the 13th convocation of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here on Wednesday, commended the significant role the university played in advancing the medical education in the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rahman, while speaking at the 13th convocation of the King Edward Medical University (KEMU) here on Wednesday, commended the significant role the university played in advancing the medical education in the country.

Presiding over the event, he acknowledged the dedication of parents and teachers in the success of over 418 graduating students, with 319 earning MBBS degrees and 99 achieving post-graduate, MPhil, and diploma honors.

A notable aspect highlighted by the governor was the award of more than 23 medals to outstanding post-graduates and MBBS students. Encouraging continuous improvement, he invoked the example of Hazrat Khadija ( R.A) and emphasised the importance of excellence in all aspects of life.

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Professor Dr. Javed Akram, a guest of honor, urged fresh graduates to dream big and emphasised the significance of a doctor's success lying in the prayers of their patients. He expressed pride in being associated with the institution and stressed the need for balance in life.

Dr. Javed Akram emphasised the focus on quality research in Punjab's medical institutions, aligning with the vision of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to enhance health facilities. He congratulated the graduates and their parents on their success.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, in his address, highlighted King Edward Medical University's historical significance in South Asia, maintaining its position as a top merit university. He advised graduates to make serving humanity their life goal and emphasised the importance of combining knowledge with good morals.

Dr. Ayaz announced the establishment of the International Medical College at its new campus at Muridke-Narowal Road, and encouraged alumni contributions. Oaths of service were administered by Registrar Professor Dr. Asghar Naqi to fresh graduates and Prof. Ahsan Nauman to post-graduates.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman and Dr. Javed Akram distributed gold medals and degrees among outstanding students, including a cheque of two lakh rupees to Dr. Hayeqa Fatima, who secured the first position in all subjects. The ceremony was attended by former vice chancellors, retired professors, heads of institutions, and students.

In conclusion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Mahmood Ayaz presented a commemorative shield to the chief guest Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman. The convocation was attended by Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof. Dr. Khalid Masood Gondal, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Ijaz Hussain, faculty members, and fresh graduates with their parents.